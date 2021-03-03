CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth about $34,591,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 44.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 840,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,934,000 after buying an additional 260,720 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,739,000 after buying an additional 204,535 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 484.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 101,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 20.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,553,000 after acquiring an additional 49,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

RBC opened at $139.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.12. Regal Beloit Co. has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $146.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RBC. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

