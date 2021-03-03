KeyCorp Weighs in on Eaton Co. plc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Eaton in a report released on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $133.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $135.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.