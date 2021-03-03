Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 33,355 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.34% of Cintas worth $125,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Cintas by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $342.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.80 and its 200-day moving average is $338.78.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

