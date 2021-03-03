Brokerages Expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.52. Stride posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Stride stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20.

In related news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $509,229.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 20.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

