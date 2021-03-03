Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.48). SiteOne Landscape Supply also reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.78.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,735,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 253.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period.

SITE stock opened at $160.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $179.04.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

