Prudential Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

Prudential Bancorp has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ PBIP opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. Prudential Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $18.36.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

