Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Position Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,877,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,313 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Discovery were worth $116,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 666.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Discovery by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,790 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Discovery by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 58,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 267,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $13,771,771.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,963 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,867.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,258,656 shares of company stock worth $48,753,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

