AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,089 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total value of $1,114,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,994.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,434 shares of company stock worth $16,522,149. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $213.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.34.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pritchard Capital cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.62.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.