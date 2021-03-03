Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.10 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,816,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,447,000 after buying an additional 32,461 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $4,451,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 120,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after buying an additional 48,659 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,728 shares of company stock valued at $18,128,467. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HCA shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $178.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $181.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.31.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.