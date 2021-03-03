Barrington Research Comments on Harsco Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Harsco in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.59 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of HSC opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36. Harsco has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Harsco by 197.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 61.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,439,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after acquiring an additional 930,927 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Harsco by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,949,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,115,000 after purchasing an additional 143,039 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Harsco by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 441,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 39,327 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

