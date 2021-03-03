Rocket Pool Market Capitalization Reaches $105.36 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for about $10.25 or 0.00019596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $105.36 million and $3.38 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00059289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.14 or 0.00782266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00027742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00062929 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00030102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00045217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

RPL is a token. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

