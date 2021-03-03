17,147 Shares in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000.

Get EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $72.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.25. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $81.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.