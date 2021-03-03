AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,405,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,819,000 after acquiring an additional 970,623 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,401,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Relx by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,005,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after purchasing an additional 162,576 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Relx by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,289,000 after purchasing an additional 127,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 464,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 97,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of RELX stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.4693 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RELX shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.