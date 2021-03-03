Boston Partners Has $75.61 Million Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 9,338.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641,272 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.26% of AerCap worth $75,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AerCap by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,110,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,101,000 after purchasing an additional 292,897 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,258,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,674,000 after acquiring an additional 115,523 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,095,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,350,000 after acquiring an additional 399,671 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,108,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,459,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,124,000 after acquiring an additional 49,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

AER stock opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.65 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. AerCap’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

