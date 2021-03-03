Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,648,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,288 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $110,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,894,000 after buying an additional 3,063,488 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,106,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,367,000 after buying an additional 195,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 21.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,821,000 after buying an additional 2,921,379 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,757,000 after buying an additional 3,214,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 694.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,135,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,257,000 after buying an additional 6,237,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEAK. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

