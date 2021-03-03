HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,444,000 after acquiring an additional 290,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chubb by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,285,000 after buying an additional 580,742 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after purchasing an additional 876,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,645,000 after buying an additional 452,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,383,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,803,000 after acquiring an additional 137,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,815 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $167.61 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

