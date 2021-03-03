Patricia S. Bellinger Acquires 3,666 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Stock

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LB opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.67. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $57.63.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LB. Citigroup upgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

