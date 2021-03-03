Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 2,322 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,975,000 after acquiring an additional 240,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,563,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,473,000 after acquiring an additional 704,157 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 66.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,433,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,601,000 after acquiring an additional 572,666 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,403,000 after acquiring an additional 681,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 183.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,230,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,510,000 after acquiring an additional 796,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

ENTG stock opened at $104.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

