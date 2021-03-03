Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 172.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,110,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,071,000 after buying an additional 3,433,435 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.8% in the third quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,173,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,909,000 after buying an additional 228,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,679,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,716,000 after buying an additional 155,147 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 1,598,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,589,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,202,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,225,000 after buying an additional 142,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

REZI stock opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -99.27 and a beta of 2.62. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REZI. Bank of America downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.85.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

