Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,564.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $135.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $145.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

