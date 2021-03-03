Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 32.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $173.35 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $174.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

