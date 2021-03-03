Insider Selling: L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) CFO Sells 75,848 Shares of Stock

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of -71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on L Brands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised L Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L Brands from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on L Brands from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in L Brands by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L Brands by 1,162.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 191,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 176,764 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in L Brands by 8,381.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in L Brands by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

