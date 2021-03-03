Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 664.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.14.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

