Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $154.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.51 and a beta of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $158.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.88 and a 200 day moving average of $119.62.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.