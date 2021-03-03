Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total transaction of $1,809,090.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,484,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,456,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.10, for a total value of $2,809,998.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,381,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,078,958.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,367 shares of company stock valued at $30,909,356. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $229.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.59 and a 52-week high of $255.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

