Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,640,000 after purchasing an additional 293,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

TSN stock opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

