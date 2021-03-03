Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 391.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEG. FMR LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 100.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $46.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.