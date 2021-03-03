Duality Advisers LP Invests $529,000 in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,944,000 after buying an additional 235,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after acquiring an additional 272,178 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,408,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,041,000 after acquiring an additional 199,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after buying an additional 81,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after buying an additional 66,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $23,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,053,032 shares of company stock valued at $24,730,801. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $29.90.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRNA. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

