Duality Advisers LP Sells 14,142 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,142 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,124,000 after acquiring an additional 55,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,891,000 after buying an additional 475,625 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 983,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72,590 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,173,000 after purchasing an additional 44,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 318,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $216.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $265.97. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HELE shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

