Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.40 and a beta of 1.22. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $19.86.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

