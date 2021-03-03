Duality Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 201.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

In other news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $141,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,513.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $747,277. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

MGRC opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.97. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $44.32 and a 1 year high of $80.97.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.