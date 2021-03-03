Bessemer Group Inc. Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,659 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,570 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540,423 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $77,605,000 after purchasing an additional 150,043 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 42,000 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,055 shares of company stock valued at $16,618,414. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EA stock opened at $136.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.72 and a 200-day moving average of $134.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

