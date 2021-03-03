Duality Advisers LP Has $692,000 Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Duality Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,343 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,098,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,878,000 after buying an additional 37,964 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

DEA opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $107,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $346,066.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

