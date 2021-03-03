Bessemer Group Inc. Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,831 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,821 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Citrix Systems by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,854 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,789 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $136.72 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

In other news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Also, EVP Hector Lima sold 2,108 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total value of $286,034.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,765.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,123 shares of company stock worth $6,575,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

