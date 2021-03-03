Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $165.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $178.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.85.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on JAZZ. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.79.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at $51,767,379.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Insiders sold 9,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,123 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

