Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $165.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $178.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.85.
Several brokerages have commented on JAZZ. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.79.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at $51,767,379.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Insiders sold 9,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,123 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
