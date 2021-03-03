Keybank National Association OH Increases Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.06. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $70.26.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

