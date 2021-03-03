Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,294,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,539 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 812,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,746,000 after buying an additional 383,844 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,929,000 after buying an additional 275,945 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 65.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 305,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,217,000 after buying an additional 121,523 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth $4,014,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABM opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,165.42 and a beta of 1.25. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.60.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Separately, CL King lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

