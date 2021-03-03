Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $131.04 Million Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,229,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,017 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $131,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $512,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,968,764.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 14,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,875 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDAY opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,120.52 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $111.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.84 and a 200-day moving average of $91.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.24.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

