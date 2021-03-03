Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stake Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 477,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299,443 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $24,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $58.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.98.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.403 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.