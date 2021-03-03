Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will report sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $998.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Juniper Networks.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.68.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth about $75,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $27.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.