Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s stock price rose 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.40. Approximately 425,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 913,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.
Ideal Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPWR)
Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
