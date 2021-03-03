Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s stock price rose 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.40. Approximately 425,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 913,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPWR. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 43.0% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 284,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 624.9% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 175,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 151,248 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 2,269.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. 16.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ideal Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.