PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PotlatchDeltic has a dividend payout ratio of 47.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.34. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.03.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $208,588.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

