BHP Group (BHP.AX) (ASX:BHP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.30 Per Share

BHP Group (BHP.AX) (ASX:BHP) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.2979 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BHP Group (BHP.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.97.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$30.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73.
BHP Group (BHP.AX) Company Profile
