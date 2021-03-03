Royce & Associates LP Lowers Holdings in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.07% of Ontrak worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at $51,699,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at $8,597,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,293,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,871,000. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTRK opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.02. The company has a market cap of $502.63 million, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 2.52.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTRK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ontrak from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered shares of Ontrak from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

