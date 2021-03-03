City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Declares GBX 11 Dividend

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:CLIG opened at GBX 506 ($6.61) on Wednesday. City of London Investment Group has a 12 month low of GBX 264 ($3.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 556 ($7.26). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 488.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 431.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £256.44 million and a P/E ratio of 17.99.

In other news, insider Barry M. Olliff sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.86), for a total value of £60,375 ($78,880.32). Also, insider Barry Aling bought 20,000 shares of City of London Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 428 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £85,600 ($111,836.95).

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

