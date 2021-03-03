Cass Information Systems, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CASS stock opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.82. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.85.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $37.13 million during the quarter.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

