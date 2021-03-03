Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Trading Up 7.4%

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)’s stock price was up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.49. Approximately 492,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 642,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.49.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti downgraded Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Plantronics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Plantronics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 30.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plantronics Company Profile (NYSE:PLT)

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

