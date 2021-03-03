Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Up 6.5%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s share price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.86. Approximately 691,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 912,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUTL. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist reduced their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $355.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

