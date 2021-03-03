iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) rose 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 2,261,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 1,004,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $742,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 402,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 20.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 131,562 shares in the last quarter.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

