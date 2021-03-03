Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $256.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $264.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

